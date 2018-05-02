 »   » సోనమ్ కపూర్ కాబోయే భర్త బంగళా విలువ తెలిస్తే షాకే.. వెరైటీగా వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డు.. అదేంటో మీరే చూడండి..

English summary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are tying the knot on May 8. The Kapoor and Ahuja families confirmed the news after several weeks of speculation, with rumours flying thick and fast. His grandfather bought a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in 2015. The 3170 square yard plot in central Delhi cost Harish Ahuja a whopping Rs 173 crore. Om Arora, the owner of Variety Book Depot in Connaught Place, sold the bungalow to Ahuja.