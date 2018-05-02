 »   » సోనమ్ కపూర్ కాబోయే భర్త బంగళా విలువ తెలిస్తే షాకే.. వెరైటీగా వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డు.. అదేంటో మీరే చూడండి..

సోనమ్ కపూర్ కాబోయే భర్త బంగళా విలువ తెలిస్తే షాకే.. వెరైటీగా వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డు.. అదేంటో మీరే చూడండి..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

బాలీవుడ్ నటి సోనమ్ కపూర్ పెళ్లి ఏర్పాట్లు ఊపందుకొన్నాయి. తన చిరకాల స్నేహితుడు ఆనంద్ ఆహుజాను మే 8వ తేదీన వివాహం చేసుకొంటున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తన పెళ్లి వార్తను సోనమ్ తాజాగా అధికారికంగా వెల్లడించింది. 2018 ఏడాదిలో బాలీవుడ్‌లో జరిగే అతిపెద్ద మ్యారేజ్‌గా మీడియా అభివర్ణిస్తున్నది. కాగా ఇధి కపూర్, అహుజా కుటుంబాలకు సంబంధించిన ప్రైవేట్ వ్యవహారం. కావున మా కుటుంబ ప్రైవసీకి భంగం కలిగించకుండా చూడాలి అని మీడియాను కోరారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆనంద్ అహుజా గురించి కొన్ని ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయాలు..

ఆనంద్ అహుజా తొలిసారి..

ఆనంద్ అహుజా తొలిసారి..

సోనమ్, అక్షయ్ కుమార్ నటించిన రుస్తుం సినిమా కార్యక్రమంలో తొలిసారి ఆనంద్ మీడియా కంటపడ్డారు. దేశంలోనే అతిపెద్ద గార్మెంట్ ఎక్స్‌పోర్టు హౌస్ కంపెనీ షాహీ ఎక్స్‌పోర్ట్సు అధినేత హరీష్ అహుజా మనవడే ఆనంద్.

173 కోట్ల విలువైన బంగ్లా

173 కోట్ల విలువైన బంగ్లా

ఢిల్లీలో నివసించే ఆనంద్‌కు ఫ్యాషన్ డిజైనింగ్ బోటిక్ వ్యాపారం ఉంది. ఆనంద్ ఫ్యామిలీ సంపన్నమైన వర్గం. ఆయన తాతగారు 2015లో పృథ్వీరాజ్ బంగ్లాలో ఓ భవనాన్ని కొనుగోలు చేశాడు. 3170 చదరపు అడుగులు ఉన్న ఈ భవనం విలువ రూ.173 కోట్ల విలువ. ఈ భవనంలో విలాసవంతమైన సదుపాయాలు ఉన్నాయి.

అమెరికాలో ఉన్నత విద్య

అమెరికాలో ఉన్నత విద్య

ఆనంద్ అహుజా అమెరికాలోని వార్టన్ బిజినెస్ స్కూల్‌లో ఉన్నత విద్యను అభ్యసించారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఇండియాకు తిరిగివచ్చి తమ వ్యాపారంలో భాగస్వామ్యులయ్యారు. వీరి వ్యాపారానికి జీఏపీ, టామీ హిల్ ఫిగర్, అబెకాంబీ లాంటి ప్రఖ్యాత సంస్తలు క్లయింట్స్‌గా ఉన్నారు.

అద్భుతంగా వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డు

అద్భుతంగా వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డు

సోనమ్ కపూర్, ఆనంద్ అహుజా వివాహానికి సంబంధించిన వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డును అద్భుతంగా డిజైన్ చేశారు. ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, కరీనా కపూర్, షాహీద్ కపూర్, అనుష్క శర్మ, బిపాసా బసు, అర్పితా ఖాన్, వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ లాంటి ప్రముఖులకు ఆహ్వానాలు అందజేశారు.

ఈ-వెడ్డింగ్‌ కార్డుతో ఆహ్వానం

ఈ-వెడ్డింగ్‌ కార్డుతో ఆహ్వానం

పర్యావరణ పరిరక్షణను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకొని సోనమ్ తన వివాహ పత్రికను ఈ-వెడ్డింగ్ కార్డుగా రూపొందించారు. భారీ ఎత్తున జరిగే ఈ వివాహానికి ఎక్కువ సంఖ్యలో అతిథులను ఆహ్వానించాల్సిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈవెడ్డింగ్ కార్డును ఈమెయిల్, వాట్సప్ లాంటి ప్రసార మాధ్యమాల ద్వారా పంపుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

సోనమ్ కపూర్

English summary
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are tying the knot on May 8. The Kapoor and Ahuja families confirmed the news after several weeks of speculation, with rumours flying thick and fast. His grandfather bought a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in 2015. The 3170 square yard plot in central Delhi cost Harish Ahuja a whopping Rs 173 crore. Om Arora, the owner of Variety Book Depot in Connaught Place, sold the bungalow to Ahuja.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 19:09 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X