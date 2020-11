సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రికార్డును బ్రేక్ చేసిన అక్షయ్ కుమార్.. దూసుకెళ్తున్న లక్ష్మి

English summary

Laxmii is a Bollywoods comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It was the first big budget film which was streamed digitally on Disney+Hotstar on 9 November 2020 and was not released theatrically due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.