 »   » ఫేక్ కలెక్షన్లేనా?... భరత్ రూ. 205 కోట్లు, సూర్య రూ. 101 కోట్లు!

English summary

Superstar Mahesh Babu‘s Bharat Ane Nenu hit the theatres on April 20 is having a dream run at the box office. BAN has collected $3.39 Million at USA box-office from its release date. It will soon breach the $3.5 million mark and in as per the makers, Barath Ane Nenu has grossed Rs 205 Cr in 3 weeks.