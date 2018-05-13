 »   » ఫేక్ కలెక్షన్లేనా?... భరత్ రూ. 205 కోట్లు, సూర్య రూ. 101 కోట్లు!

ఫేక్ కలెక్షన్లేనా?... భరత్ రూ. 205 కోట్లు, సూర్య రూ. 101 కోట్లు!

మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా 'భరత్ అనే నేను' సినిమాను నిర్మించిన డివివి ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ తాజాగా విడుదల చేసిన పోస్టర్ హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. తమ చిత్రం 3 వారాల్లో రూ. 205 కోట్ల వరల్డ్ వైడ్ గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసిందంటూ అఫీషియల్‌గా ప్రకటించారు. మరో వైపు 'నా పేరు సూర్య' చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు కూడా కలెక్షన్లకు సంబంధించిన పోస్టర్స్ విడుదల చేశారు. సెకండ్ వీక్‌లో ఎంటరైన మా మూవీ ఇప్పటి వరకు రూ. 101 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసిందని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ పోస్టర్స్ చూసిన ఆయా హీరోల అభిమానులు ఆనంద పడేలోపే వారికి షాకిస్తూ అవన్నీ ఫేక్ కలెక్షన్లే అంటూ కథనాలు రావడం గమనార్హం.

భరత్ అనే నేను పరిస్థితి ఏమిటి?

‘భరత్ అనే నేను' మూవీ కొన్ని ఏరియాల్లో ఫర్వాలేదని, సినిమాను కొన్న డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు నష్టపోకుండా బయట పడ్డారని, అయితే కొన్ని చోట్ల ఇంకా పూర్తిగా రికవరీ కాలేదని అంటున్నారు. కేవలం అభిమానులను సంతృప్తి పరిచయడానికి, బాక్సాఫీసు పోటీలో సినిమా వెనకబడకుండా ఉండటానికే కలెక్షన్స్ పోస్టర్స్ విడుదల చేస్తున్నారనే వాదన వినిపిస్తోంది.

‘నా పేరు సూర్య’ పరిస్థితి దారుణంగా ఉందా?

అల్లు అర్జున్ నటించిన ‘నా పేరు సూర్య' పరిస్థితి చాలా దారుణంగా ఉందని, ఈచిత్రం డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లకు లాభాలు తెచ్చే పరిస్థితుల్లో లేదని, కలెక్షన్లు దారుణంగా పడిపోయాయంటూ కొన్ని కథనాలు వస్తున్నాయి,

అయోమయంలో అభిమానులు

ఇటు నిర్మాతలు సినిమా వసూళ్లు అదుర్స్ అంటూ.... కోట్లలో నెంబర్స్ వేసి పోస్టర్స్ విడుదల చేయడం, మరో వైపు ఇవన్నీ ఫేక్ కలెక్షన్లు అంటూ మీడియాలో కథనాలు వస్తుండటంతో అభిమానులు అయోమయానికి గురవుతున్నారు.

క్లారిటీ ఇవ్వండి బాబూ...

అభిమానుల్లో అయోమయం తొలగించడానికి ఆయా సినిమా నిర్మాతలు ఏరియా వైజ్ గ్రాస్, షేర్ వివరాలతో ఒక చార్ట్ విడుదల చేయడం లేదా మీడియా సమావేశం ఏర్పాటు చేసి ఓ క్లారిటీ ఇస్తే బావుంటుందనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

Superstar Mahesh Babu‘s Bharat Ane Nenu hit the theatres on April 20 is having a dream run at the box office. BAN has collected $3.39 Million at USA box-office from its release date. It will soon breach the $3.5 million mark and in as per the makers, Barath Ane Nenu has grossed Rs 205 Cr in 3 weeks.
