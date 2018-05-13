 »   » ఫేక్ కలెక్షన్లేనా?... భరత్ రూ. 205 కోట్లు, సూర్య రూ. 101 కోట్లు!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
bharath ane nenu mahesh babu naa peru surya allu arjun భరత్ అనే నేను మహేష్ బాబు నా పేరు సూర్య అల్లు అర్జున్
English summary
Superstar Mahesh Babu‘s Bharat Ane Nenu hit the theatres on April 20 is having a dream run at the box office. BAN has collected $3.39 Million at USA box-office from its release date. It will soon breach the $3.5 million mark and in as per the makers, Barath Ane Nenu has grossed Rs 205 Cr in 3 weeks.
Story first published: Sunday, May 13, 2018, 14:39 [IST]