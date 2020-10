#HBDSSRajamouli : Jr NTR to Ajay Devgn, Wishes Pour in on Twitter | Waiting For RRR

English summary

RRR pre release business for OTT, and Satellite closes at Record price. As per Reports, These two business mints Rs. 200 crores. The period drama will also feature a big star cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in important roles.