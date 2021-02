English summary

Not to mention how special the Sankranthi Festival is in the Tollywood industry. Along with Star Heroes, it is only natural that medium budget movies as well as mini budget movies will be competing in those seasons. How the 2022 pongal Fight will be has also become a hot topic. Needless to say, Mahesh and Allu Arjun competed in the last Sankranthi in any range. But this time it looks like someone will be out of the competition.