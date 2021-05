''ఆ గెటప్ కావాల్సిందే బాబూ''.. బాలయ్య మనసు మార్చే పనిలో బోయపాటి?

English summary

The makers of Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s Akhanda recently released a teaser which shows the former in Aghora get-up. But actually Balakrishna has apparently asked Boyapati to trim the duration of the Aghora track in the film. But Boyapati was not ready to chop the portion and managed to convince Balakrishna that this particular subplot forms the soul of the film.