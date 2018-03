English summary

After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s super success, the expectations from SS Rajamouli film are sky high. The final scripting is still being done by Rajamouli’s father – K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and the shoot will begin from October 2018. In the film, Jr NTR will also be seen showcasing his six pack abs. With so much buzz surrounding the film, the movie will be shot under strict security. SS Rajamouli’s mega project with Jr NTR and Ram Charan is set to go on floors in October.