 »   » ‘సైరా’ను చుట్టుముట్టిన సీరియస్ గాసిప్.. వివరణ ఇచ్చిన మెగా టీమ్

English summary

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming Indian period film, producing by Ram Charan on Konidela Production Company banner and directed by Surender Reddy. Starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara in the lead roles, Jagapati Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi in crucial important roles. This is 151st film of Chiranjeevi based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. This film began in Hyderabad on 06 December 2017. The motion poster and title of the film was unveiled on 22 August 2017 on account of Chiranjeevi's birthday. Regular shoot of the film started on December 6th 2017.