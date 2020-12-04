తెలుగు
      బైరెడ్డిగా మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి.. ఆ దర్శకుడి ఫిక్స్ అయినట్లేనా?

      By
      |

      టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ఎలాంటి సినిమా చేసినా కూడా అందులో ఆయన సరికొత్త యాక్టింగ్ స్కిల్ తోనే అంచనాలను పెంచేయగలరు. రానున్న ఐదేళ్లలో మెగాస్టార్ వీలైనన్ని సినిమాలు చేయాలని టార్గెట్ సెట్ చేసుకుంటున్నారు. మెగాస్టార్ ఆరు పదుల వయసులో కూడా జెట్ స్పీడ్ లో వర్క్ చేస్తున్నారంటే అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు ఆయనకు సినిమాలు అంటే ఎంత ఇష్టమో.

      మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి ప్రస్తుతం ఆచార్యను ముగించే పనిలో బిజీగా ఉన్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఆ తరువాత మెహర్ రమేష్ దర్శకత్వంలో మరో సినిమాను స్టార్ట్ చేసి లుసిఫర్ రీమేక్ ను కూడా ఫినిష్ చేయాలని భావిస్తున్నారు. మొదట ఆ రీమేక్ కోసం సుజిత్, వినాయక్ లను అనుకున్నప్పటికి అనుకోని కారణాల వల్ల మార్చక తప్పలేదు. చివరికి తని ఒరువన్ దర్శకుడు మోహన్ రాజాను ఫిక్స్ చేశారు. సినిమాలో మెగాస్టార్ బైరెడ్డి అనే పాత్రలో నటించనున్నాడట. రాయలసీమ బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ లో మాఫియాను కూడా మిక్స్ చేసి పాత్రను డిజైన్ చేసినట్లు టాక్.

      Megastar chiranjeevi Lucifer remake latest update character design

      మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవికి కూడా దర్శకుడి ప్లాన్ కు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్లు సమాచారం. అందరికి తెలిసిన కథే అయినప్పటికి మేకింగ్ లో మాత్రం చాలా కొత్తగా ఉండాలని అనుకుంటున్నారట. ప్రస్తుతం ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనుల్లో ఉన్న ఈ సినిమాను ఆచార్య సినిమా షూటింగ్ ముగిసిన తరువాత మొదలు పెట్టాలని అనుకుంటున్నారు. ఇక త్వరలోనే సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఒక అఫీషియల్ ఎనౌన్స్మెంట్ ని కూడా ఇవ్వాలని అనుకుంటున్నారు.

      English summary
      For the most part in the film industry it is all too common for stories to go from one hero to another. Sometimes those projects can be disasters and other times they can break industry records. The first three stories of Koratala Shiva were also thought of with different heroes at first. But the success of those films came as a shock to those who rejected them.చాలా వరకు సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఒక హీరోతో అనుకున్న కథలు మరొక హీరో వద్దకు వెళ్లడం సర్వ సాధారణం. కొన్నిసార్లు ఆ ప్రాజెక్టులు డిజాస్టర్స్ అవ్వచ్చు మరికొన్ని సార్లు ఇండస్ట్రీ రికార్డులు బద్దలు కొట్టవచ్చు. ఇక కొరటాల శివ మొదటి మూడు కథలు కూడా మొదట వేరే హీరోలతో అనుకున్నావే. కానీ ఆ సినిమాలు అందుకున్న విజయం రిజెక్ట్ చేసిన వారికి షాక్ ఇచ్చాయి.
      Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
