బైరెడ్డిగా మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి.. ఆ దర్శకుడి ఫిక్స్ అయినట్లేనా?

English summary

For the most part in the film industry it is all too common for stories to go from one hero to another. Sometimes those projects can be disasters and other times they can break industry records. The first three stories of Koratala Shiva were also thought of with different heroes at first. But the success of those films came as a shock to those who rejected them.చాలా వరకు సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఒక హీరోతో అనుకున్న కథలు మరొక హీరో వద్దకు వెళ్లడం సర్వ సాధారణం. కొన్నిసార్లు ఆ ప్రాజెక్టులు డిజాస్టర్స్ అవ్వచ్చు మరికొన్ని సార్లు ఇండస్ట్రీ రికార్డులు బద్దలు కొట్టవచ్చు. ఇక కొరటాల శివ మొదటి మూడు కథలు కూడా మొదట వేరే హీరోలతో అనుకున్నావే. కానీ ఆ సినిమాలు అందుకున్న విజయం రిజెక్ట్ చేసిన వారికి షాక్ ఇచ్చాయి.