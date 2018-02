English summary

Saaho is one of the most awaited films of Prabhas after the super success of Baahubali. But if recent reports are anything to go by, the film is in deep trouble, courtesy Prabhas' cold war with the famous filmmaker of Bollywood Karan Johar. The producers in North are not showing any interest in Prabhas' upcoming film because of the actor's complicated relationship with Karan Johar.