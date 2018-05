 »   » మెగాస్టార్ ‘సై రా’ రిలీజ్.... అ డేట్ ఫైనల్ అవుతుందా?

English summary

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie is one of the most prestigious movies in Chiranjeevi's career. There is a talk that the release date is going to be May 9th, 2019. Megastar's hit movies like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Gang Leader were released on May 9th and became industry hits. So, the makers are also planning to release the movie on the same date.