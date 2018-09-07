Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
After Naa peru Surya.. Na illu India, Allu Arjun is prepping for his role in the film which will be directed by Vikram K Kumar. makers are contemplating to sign on Samantha Akkineni for this yet untitled film and will soon approach the Rangsthalam actress for this.
Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 21:15 [IST]