గర్జించిన అఖండ టీజర్.. రజినీకాంత్ రికార్డులపై గురిపెట్టిన బాలయ్య..

English summary

Balakrishna's Akhanda teaser heading for South film industry record: Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth is an upcoming Telugu movie to be released on 28 May 2021. This movie is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations. Recently Akhanda movie teaser released and got super response.