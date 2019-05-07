తెలుగు
    సైక్లోన్ ఫొని: రూ. 1 కోటి విరాళం అందించి పెద్ద మనసు చాటుకున్న అక్షయ్ కుమార్!

    ఫొని తుఫాన్ ఒడిశా, పశ్చిమబెంగాల్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రాలను అతలాకుతం చేసింది. ఒడిశా రాష్ట్రంపై ఈ తుఫాను తీవ్రంగా పడింది. దాదాపు 34 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడంతో పాటు వేల కోట్ల రూపాయల ఆస్తి నష్టం జరిగింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఒడిశాలోని ఫొని సైక్లోన్ బాధితులను ఆదుకునేందుకు బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ముందుకొచ్చారు.

    బాలీవుడ్ మీడియా కథనాల ప్రకారం.. అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ఫొని తుఫాన్ బాధితుల కోసం రూ. 1 కోటి విరాళం అందించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఒడిశా సీఎం రిలీఫ్ ఫండ్‌కు ఆయన ఈ మొత్తాన్ని అందించినట్లు సమాచారం. ఫొని తుపాన్ బాధితుల కోసం ఇంత భారీ మొత్తం విరాళం అందించిన తొలి సెలబ్రిటీ ఇతడే.

    ఇలాంటి విపత్తులు సంభవించినపుడు తనవంతుగా సహాయం అందించడంలో అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ముందు ఉంటున్నారు. గతంలో ఆయన కేరళ, చెన్నై వరదల సమయంలో కూడా భారీ విరాళం అందించారు. భారత ఆర్మీ కుటుంబాల కోసం పెద్ద ఎత్తున నిధులు సేకరించే కార్యక్రమాలు చేపడుతున్నారు.

    Cyclone Fani: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Cr To Odisha CM Relief Fund!

    ఫొని సైక్లోన్ శుక్రవారం(మే 3)న ఒడిశా తీరాన్ని తాకింది. ఆ సమయంలో గంటకు 200 కిలోమీటర్ల వేగంతో గాలులు వీయడంతో తీవ్ర నష్టం వాటిల్లింది. దాదాపు 34 మంది మరణించడంతో పాటు భారీగా ఆస్తి నష్టం వాటిల్లింది. బాధితులను ఆదుకునేందుకు కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం రూ. 381 కోట్లు విడుదల చేయగా.. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అదనంగా రూ. 1000 కోట్ల సహాయం ప్రకటించారు.

    అయితే ఒడిశా సీఎం నవీన్ పట్నాయక్ ఫొని నష్టం నుంచి రాష్ట్రం తేరుకోవడానికి కేంద్ర నుంచి 17వేల కోట్ల సాయం అవసరమని కోరుతున్నారు. తుఫాన్ ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో విద్యుత్ వ్యవస్థ పూర్తిగా దెబ్బతిన్నది. వేలాది కరెంట్ స్తంభాలు నెలకొరిగాయి.

    Cyclone Fani has battered the entire state of Odisha and people are in despair and in need of immediate help. Several precious lives have already been lost and many of them are injured and left out of place. The whole country is contributing to rebuild and help the people of Odisha by collecting funds and providing necessary items for their everyday need and survival.
