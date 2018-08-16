Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
"For the first time am avted in the wedding scene. I got a little tension." Vijay Devarakonda about Geetha Govindam movie marriage scene. The film directed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 pictures. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 14:52 [IST]