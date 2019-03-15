మహేష్ బాబుతో సెల్ఫీ తీసుకునే ఛాన్స్, కాంటెస్ట్ వివరాలు ఇవే..

Superstar MAHESH fans alert! Want to take a selfie with @urstrulymahesh while he unveils his first ever wax figure with us? Now is your chance! Find out more here: https://t.co/O2gBNyGvRd Event Info: 25 March 2019 at AMB Cinema #MaheshBabuMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG pic.twitter.com/wi7fuwneG0

English summary

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Madame Tussauds wax statue will first be unveiled at the actor’s superplex, AMB Cinemas, on the 25th of March. Superstar MAHESH fans alert! Want to take a selfie with urstrulymahesh while he unveils his first ever wax figure with us? Now is your chance! Find out more at Madame Tussauds website.