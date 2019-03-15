మహేష్ బాబుతో సెల్ఫీ తీసుకునే ఛాన్స్, కాంటెస్ట్ వివరాలు ఇవే..

టాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు మైనపు విగ్రహం త్వరలో సింగపూర్లోని మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్లో కొలువుతీరబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. విగ్రహం అక్కడికి తీసుకెళ్లడానికి ముందే హైదరాబాద్లోని 'ఎఎంబి సినిమాస్'లో మార్చి 25న విగ్రహావిష్కరణ చేసి... ఒక రోజు అభిమానుల సందర్శనార్థం ఉంచనున్నారు.
విగ్రహావిష్కరణ సందర్భంగా మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ వారు అభిమానుల కోసం, టాలెంటెండ్ ఆర్టిస్టుల కోసం కాంటెస్ట్ నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ కాంటెస్టులో గెలిస్తే విగ్రహావిష్కరణ సందర్భంగా మహేష్ బాబుతో సెల్ఫీ తీసుకునే అవకాశం దక్కించుకోవచ్చు. అందుకు మీరు చేయాల్సిందల్లా... మహేస్ బాబు స్కెచ్ గీచి 'మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ సింగపూర్' అఫీషియల్ ఫేస్ బుక్, ట్విట్టర్, ఇన్ స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో పోస్ట్ చేయడమే.
ఇద్దరు విజేతలకు మహేష్ బాబుతో కలిసి మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ విగ్రహావిష్కరణ సందర్భంగా సెల్ఫీ తీసుకునే అవకాశం దక్కనుంది. మార్చి 21 ఈ కాంటెస్ట్ చివరి తేదీగా ప్రకటించారు. మరి ఇంకెందుకు ఆలస్యం మీరూ ఓ ప్రయత్నం చేసి చూడండి.
Superstar MAHESH fans alert! Want to take a selfie with @urstrulymahesh while he unveils his first ever wax figure with us? Now is your chance!
ఇవాన్ రీస్ అనే శిల్పి మహేష్ బాబు వాక్స్ స్టాచ్యూను రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. గతేది జులైలో విగ్రహం తయారీకి సంబంధించిన స్నీక్ పీక్ ఫోటోలు విడుదల చేయగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయ్యాయి. ఈ విగ్రహం సిద్ధమైతే సింగపూర్లోని మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ మ్యూజియంకు సూపర్ స్టార్ అభిమానుల తాడికి పెరుగుతుందని భావిస్తున్నారు.
మహేష్ బాబు సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో 'మహర్షి' చిత్రం చేస్తున్నారు. మహేష్ కెరీర్లో 25వ ల్యాండ్ మార్క్ మూవీ ఇది. ఆయన గత చిత్రం 'భరత్ అనే నేను' రూ. 200 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూలు చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
