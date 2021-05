నేను మందు తాగలేదు కానీ అలా చూపించారు.. ఎవ్రీ వీకెండ్ ఉండాల్సిందే… సీక్రెట్స్ బయటపెట్టిన నటి!

English summary

Dhanya Balakrishna is a popular actress in telugu and tamil. Latest movies in which Dhanya Balakrishna has acted are Anukunnadi Okati Ayindi Okkati, Software Sudheer, Puzhikkadakan, Hulchul and Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha. She recently interacted with instagram followers. In that interaction session she shares some interesting facts about her.