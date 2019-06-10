హీరోయిన్ సమంత గర్భం దాల్చబోతోందా? ఆ మాటల్లో అర్థమేంటి?

English summary

After "Oh Baby" movie press meet Samantha Akkineni pregnant news goes vairal. Oh! Baby is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy comedy film, inspired by the South Korean film Miss Granny. The film stars Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh and Snigdha, helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and bankrolled by People's Media Factory, Suresh Productions and Guru Films. The film follows a seventy year old, who enters body of a twenty year old girl (played by Samantha Akkineni). The movie is a remake of a 2014 Korean film Miss Granny.