    హీరోయిన్ సమంత గర్భం దాల్చబోతోందా? ఆ మాటల్లో అర్థమేంటి?

    By
    |
    Samantha Akkineni Is Pregnant? | Samantha Interesting Comments In Oh baby Movie Promotions

    సమంత, నాగ చైతన్య వివాహం జరిగి సంవత్సరన్నర కాలం దాటిపోయింది. పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా ఇద్దరూ సినిమాల్లో బిజీగా గడుపుతున్నారు. అయితే అభిమానులు మాత్రం వీరి నుంచి గుడ్ న్యూస్ ఎప్పుడు వస్తుందా? అని ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి తరుణంలో సమంత తాజా చిత్రం 'ఓ బేబీ' ప్రమోషన్స్ మొదలైన తర్వాత ఆసక్తికర చర్చ మొదలైంది.

    'ఓ బేబీ' మూవీ తర్వాత సామ్ గర్భం దాల్చబోతున్నట్లుగా ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. ఇటీవల ఈ మూవీ ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా ఆమె మాట్లాడుతూ... 'సినిమాల నుంచి వెళ్లిపోయే ముందు ఒక పూర్తి స్థాయి కామెడీ చిత్రం చేయాలనుకున్నాను. ఆ కోరిక 'ఓ బేబీ'తో తీరింది' అంటూ వ్యాఖ్యానించడం కూడా ఈ వార్తలకు మరింత బలాన్నిచ్చింది.

    ఆమె మాటల వెనక అర్థం అదేనా?

    సమంత మాటల వెనక అర్థం అదే అని, త్వరలో గర్బం దాల్చేందుకు, అమ్మతనాన్ని ఆస్వాదించేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతోందంటూ ఫిల్మ్ నగర్లో ప్రచారం మొదలైంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఆమె నేరుగా చెప్పకపోయినా పరోక్షంగా హింట్ ఇచ్చారని చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో స్టేటస్ మార్చేసింది

    ట్విట్టర్లో కూడా సమంత తన పేరును ‘బేబీ అక్కినేని'గా మార్చేశారు. ఇది సినిమా ప్రమోషన్ కోసమే అని అంతా అనుకుంటున్నారు. అయితే దీని వెనక త్వరలో తాను ఓ బేబీని కనబోతున్న మీనింగ్ కూడా వస్తుందనే మరికొందరు అంటున్నారు. దీంతో సామ్ తల్లి కాబోతోందనే న్యూస్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది.

    పిల్లలంటే చాలా ఇష్టం

    తనకు పిల్లలంటే చాలా ఇష్టమైని, అమ్మతనాన్ని ఆస్వాదించాలనే కోరికగా ఉందని గతంలో ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో సమంత వెల్లడించారు. ‘రేపు నాకు పుట్టబోయే బిడ్డలు.... నాన్న పెద్ద స్టార్, మరి నువ్వు ఏమిటని అడగితే వాళ్లకు నేను గెలుచుకున్న అవార్డులు చూపిస్తాను. నటిగా అవార్డులు తీసుకునే స్థాయికి వచ్చినందుకు సంతోషంగా ఫీలవుతున్నాను' తెలిపారు.

    గుడ్ న్యూస్ ఎప్పుడు రాబోతోంది అంటే?

    ప్రస్తుతం సమంత ‘96' అనే మరో చిత్రంలో కూడా నటిస్తోంది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ మూవీ చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది. ఈ షూటింగ్ పూర్తయిన తర్వాత సమంత-నాగ చైతన్య దంపతుల నుంచి గుడ్ న్యూస్ ప్రకటన వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉందని అంటున్నారు.

    పిల్లలు పుట్టాక పూర్తి సమయం వారికే..

    పిల్లలు పుట్టిన తర్వాత పూర్తి సమయం వారికే కేటాయించాలని సమంత నిర్ణయించుకున్నారు. అందుకే తాను చేయాలనుకున్న డిఫరెంట్ సబ్జెక్ట్స్ మూవీస్ అంతకు ముందే కంప్లీట్ చేయాలని డిసైడ్ అయ్యారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు తాను చేసిన సినిమాలపై పూర్తి సంతృప్తిగా ఉన్న సామ్ త్వరలోనే ఓ కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకోబోతున్నారు.

    English summary
    After "Oh Baby" movie press meet Samantha Akkineni pregnant news goes vairal. Oh! Baby is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy comedy film, inspired by the South Korean film Miss Granny. The film stars Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh and Snigdha, helmed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and bankrolled by People's Media Factory, Suresh Productions and Guru Films. The film follows a seventy year old, who enters body of a twenty year old girl (played by Samantha Akkineni). The movie is a remake of a 2014 Korean film Miss Granny.
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
