ఖాళీ సమయం పూడ్చుకోవడానికి సినిమాలు సైన్ చేయాల్సిన స్థితిలో లేను: అనుష్క శర్మ

English summary

“In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic , and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time,” says Anushka Sharma.