'ఆ' సజేషన్స్ అడిగిన ఎన్టీఆర్ హీరోయిన్.. నెటిజన్ షాకింగ్ కౌంటర్.. వామ్మో ఇది మామూలుగా లేదు!

English summary

Tollywood actress Eesha Rebba started her career as a model and later established herself as a leading actress in Telugu. Eesha is famous for Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Ami Thumi, Awe, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and Raagala 24 Gantallo. She will be next seen in Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor and Tamil film Aayiram Jenmangal. Her latest twitter interaction session gone viral.