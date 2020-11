ఏడేళ్ల బంధం.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ ఎమోషనల్‌.. వివాదాల మధ్య లేఖ వైరల్‌

English summary

Young and Hot heroine Rakul Preet Singh completed 7 years in Tollywood. She wrote in her instagram that, #7yearsofTFI .. I was all smiles then and all smiles now and the reason is all the people who accepted me with soo much love ❤️ From being a delhi girl to a pakka telugu ammayi, This journey has been beyond beautiful. Thanking every director, producer, costar, peer, friend and fan who believed in me, stood by me , appreciated and criticized me to help me evolve into a better me with each passing day. Nothing of course would have been possible without my family , manager and team.