రకుల్ ప్రీత్ కి బంపర్ ఆఫర్..నెవర్ బిఫోర్ బోల్డ్ పాత్రలో?

Rakul Preet Singh made it big in Tollywood but she is left with no interesting offers at present in Telugu cinema. She is busy with a couple of interesting Bollywood biggies and she moved to Mumbai mostly. The latest update says that top producer Ronnie Screwvala locked Rakul Preet Singh for a women-centric film. Sources says that Rakul gave her initial nod for the project. The film is said to be a comic entertainer with a social message.