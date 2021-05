English summary

Rashmika Mandanna has conveyed her heartfelt wishes to her little sister Shiman, who celebrated her birthday. Given the circumstances, Rashmika is stuck in Hyderabad and unable to travel to hometown Virajpet, Karnataka. So taking to social media, she posted, ''Happiest birthday my darling baby. Sista loves you most. I ain’t letting nobody ever hurt you. Ever! When the world settles down a Lil I’ll come home and we’ll celebrate my darling! I miss you! And I love you!.''