 »   »  నువ్వు నా భార్యగా ఉండాలి: అవార్డ్స్ ఫంక్షన్లో ప్రియురాలికి ప్రపోజ్ చేసిన డైరెక్టర్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
After winning the Emmy for director of a variety special, Oscars director Glenn Weiss surprised the audience by proposing to his girlfriend from the stage. During his acceptance speech, Weiss took a moment to thank his girlfriend Jan Svendsen for being the "sunshine" of his life. Weiss also credited Svendsen for being someone his late mother "adored."
Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 14:13 [IST]