 నువ్వు నా భార్యగా ఉండాలి: అవార్డ్స్ ఫంక్షన్లో ప్రియురాలికి ప్రపోజ్ చేసిన డైరెక్టర్!

నువ్వు నా భార్యగా ఉండాలి: అవార్డ్స్ ఫంక్షన్లో ప్రియురాలికి ప్రపోజ్ చేసిన డైరెక్టర్!

    అమెరికన్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్, టెలివిజన్, లైవ్ ఈవెంట్స్ డైరెక్టర్ గ్లెన్ వీస్ ఎమ్మీ అవార్డ్స్ వేడుకలో ప్రియురాలికి ప్రపోజ్ చేయడం అందరినీ ఆశ్యర్యానికి గురి చేసింది. సోమవారం అమెరికాలో జరిగిన టెలివిజన్ అకాడెమీ అవార్డ్స్ ఎమ్మీ అవార్డ్స్ వేడుకలో ఎమ్మీ అందుకున్న అనంతరం గ్లెన్ తన ప్రేయసికి ప్రపోజ్ చేశారు.

    వెరైటీ స్పెషల్ ఎమ్మీ అవార్డు అందుకున్న అనంతరం... తన ప్రియురాలు జాన్ వెండ్సెన్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి మాట్లాడారు. మా అమ్మ అంటే నాకు ఎంతో ఇష్టం. రెండు వారాల క్రితం ఆమె చనిపోయింది. ఆ బాధ నాకు ఎప్పటికీ తీరదు. మా అమ్మ తర్వాత నన్ను బాగా చూసుకునేది జాన్ మాత్రమే. నా జీవితానికి నువ్వు సన్ షైన్(వెలుగు) లాంటి దానివి అని గ్లెన్ వీస్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    Glen Weiss Proposes To His Girlfriend After Winning The Emmy

    'ఇకపై నేను నిన్ను గర్ల్ ఫ్రెండుగా పిలవాలనుకోవడం లేదు. ఎందుకంటే నిన్ను నేను భార్యగా పిలవాలనుకుంటున్నాను' అని గ్లెన్ వీస్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. గ్లెన్ వీస్ ప్రకటనతో జాన్ ఆనందంతో ఉబ్బితబ్బిబ్బయింది.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆమెను స్టేజీ మీదకు ఆహ్వానించిన గ్లెన్ వీస్.... జాన్ చేతికి రింగ్ తొడిగి నన్ను పెళ్లి చేసుకుంటావా? అంటూ ప్రపోజ్ చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా జాన్ అతడికి ముద్దు పెట్టి తన అంగీకారం తెలిపింది. అవార్డుల వేడుకకు హాజరైన వారంతా లేచి చప్పట్లు కొడుతూ ఈ జంటను మరింత ఎంకరేజ్ చేశారు.

    English summary
    After winning the Emmy for director of a variety special, Oscars director Glenn Weiss surprised the audience by proposing to his girlfriend from the stage. During his acceptance speech, Weiss took a moment to thank his girlfriend Jan Svendsen for being the "sunshine" of his life. Weiss also credited Svendsen for being someone his late mother "adored."
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 14:13 [IST]
