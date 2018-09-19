 »   » ‘జస్టిన్ బీబర్ పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నాడు..పెద్దల మాటలు పట్టించుకోలేదు’

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
justin bieber marriage justin bieber hailey baldwin alec baldwin జస్టిన్ బీబర్ హెయిలీ బాల్డ్వీన్ అలెక్ బాల్డ్వీన్
English summary
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sealed the deal when they secretly got married at a courthouse in New York. Justin and Hailey were snapped walking hand-in-hand into a marriage license courthouse in New York on September 13.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 19:05 [IST]