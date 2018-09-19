తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ‘జస్టిన్ బీబర్ పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నాడు..పెద్దల మాటలు పట్టించుకోలేదు’

‘జస్టిన్ బీబర్ పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నాడు..పెద్దల మాటలు పట్టించుకోలేదు’

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    యువతను తన పాప్ గీతాలతో ఉర్రూతలూగించిన గాయకుడు జస్టిన్ బీబర్ ఓ ఇంటివాడయ్యాడు. కొద్దికాలంగా డేటింగ్‌లో ఉనన హెయిలీ బాల్డ్‌విన్‌ను న్యూయార్క్ కోర్టు హౌస్‌లో వివాహం చేసుకొన్నాడు. మ్యారేజ్ రిజిస్టర్ ఆఫీస్ నుంచి పెళ్లి చేసుకొని వస్తూ మీడియా కంటికి చిక్కారు. అయితే వారు పెళ్లి వార్తను ధృవీకరించడానికి నిరాకరించారు. కానీ హెయిలీ అంకుల్ అలెక్ బాల్డ్‌విన్ రూమర్లకు తెరదించుతూ వారి పెళ్లిని ధృవీకరించారు.

    బీబర్, హెయిల్ పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నారు. కుటుంబ సభ్యుల సూచనను పెద్దగా పట్టించుకోలేదు. వారి ఇష్టపూర్వకంగా పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నారు. వారి వివాహం న్యూయార్క్‌లో సెప్టెంబర్ 13న జరిగింది అని హెయిలీ అంకుల్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially married

    ఈ ఏడాది జూలైలో వారిద్దరికి నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగింది. బెహమాస్‌లో హెయిలీ విహారయాత్ర చేస్తుండగా బీబర్ ఆమెకు లవ్ ప్రపోజ్ చేశారనే విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఆ తర్వాత స్వయంగా బీబర్ తన ప్రేమ గురించి ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఎమోషనల్‌ అయ్యారు.

    English summary
    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sealed the deal when they secretly got married at a courthouse in New York. Justin and Hailey were snapped walking hand-in-hand into a marriage license courthouse in New York on September 13.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 19:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue