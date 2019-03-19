తెలుగు
    నిర్మాతపై దర్శకుడి దాడి.. మహిళా దర్శకురాలి వ్యవహారంపై రచ్చ రచ్చ!

    మలయాళ దర్శకుడు రోషన్ అండ్రూ‌పై వేటు పడింది. దర్శకుడిపై చేయి చేసుకొన్నందుకు అతడిపై కేరళ నిర్మాతల మండలి నిషేధం విధించింది. రోషన్ వ్యవహార తీరు మలయాళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. దర్శకుడు అల్విన్ ఆంటోనిపై రోషన్ ఎందుకు దాడి చేశారంటే..

    మహిళా అసోసియేట్ దర్శకురాలు, నిర్మాత కొడుకుతో

    మహిళా అసోసియేట్ దర్శకురాలు, నిర్మాత కొడుకుతో

    దర్శకుడు రోషన్ అండ్రూ వద్ద పనిచేసే మహిళా అసోసియేట్ దర్శకురాలు, నిర్మాత అల్విన్ కుమారుడికి మధ్య గొడవ చోటుచేసుకొన్నది. ఈ వివాదంలో తన అసిస్టెంట్ తప్పేమీ లేదు అని రోషన్ నిలదీశాడు. గొడవ జరిగినప్పటి నుంచి అల్విన్ కుమారుడు కనిపించకుండా పోయాడు.

    నిర్మాత అల్విన్‌తో రోషన్ వాగ్వాదం, గొడవ

    నిర్మాత అల్విన్‌తో రోషన్ వాగ్వాదం, గొడవ

    నిర్మాత అల్విన్ ఆంటోని కుమారుడి ఆచూకి చెప్పాలని కొద్దిరోజులుగా రోషన్ ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాడు. కానీ అతడిని పట్టుకొనే విషయంలో చేసిన ప్రయత్నాలు విఫలమయ్యాయి. దాంతో దర్శకుడు రోషన్, నిర్మాత అల్విన్ మధ్య తీవ్ర వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది. ఆ గొడవ ఒకరిపై మరొకరు చేయి చేసుకొనే వరకు వెళ్లింది.

    దర్శకుడిపై నిర్మాత మండలి ఆగ్రహం

    దర్శకుడిపై నిర్మాత మండలి ఆగ్రహం

    నిర్మాత అల్లిన్‌పై దర్శకుడు రోషన్ దాడి చేసిన ఘటనపై నిర్మాతల మండలి తీవ్రంగా స్పందించింది. రోషన్‌తో కలిసి పనిచేయవద్దని ఆదేశాలు జారీ అయ్యాయి. ఈ ఘటనపై నిర్మాతల మండలి త్వరలోనే సమావేశమై అధికారికంగా నిషేధపు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేస్తుందని సినీ వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.

    దర్శకుడు రోషన్ అండ్రూ ఎవరంటే

    దర్శకుడు రోషన్ అండ్రూ ఎవరంటే

    మోహన్ లాల్ హీరోగా ఉదయనాను తారమ్ అనే చిత్రంతో రోషన్ అండ్రూ దర్శకుడిగా సినీ రంగంలోకి ప్రవేశించారు. ఆ చిత్రం భారీ విజయాన్ని అందుకోవడంతో సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా మారారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఆయన రూపొందించిన చిత్రాలు నోట్ బుక్, హౌ ఓల్డ్ ఆర్ యూ, కాయమ్‌కులం కొచుని తదితర చిత్రాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.

    Director Rosshan Andrrews has been unofficially banned by Kerala Producers Association for allegedly attacking producer Alwyn Antony. The ban will soon be made official by the association. Rosshan Andrrews and the producer had a physical scuffle because of an issue involving the producer's son and Rosshan Andrew's female associate director.
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
