 »   » నటికి డైరెక్టర్ వేధింపులు: ఫిర్యాదు చేయడంతో తొలగింపు... రచ్చరచ్చ!

English summary

The most viewed Malayalam television show, Uppum Mulakum is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. The show has hit the headlines after actress Nisha Sarang has raised serious allegations against the director of ‘Uppum Mulakum’ in which she plays a key role. Nisha, who plays the role of Neelima in the TV serial, has reportedly alleged that director of the show R. Unnikrishnan misbehaved with her several times. The reports further state that when the actress complained about the issue to the channel authorities, the director of Uppum Mulakum treated her with vengeance. After the incident, the actress has been replaced on the show.