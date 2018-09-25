 »   » రోడ్డు ప్రమాదానికి గురైన మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌.. కూతురు మరణం.. మృత్యువుతో భార్య పోరాటం!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Renowned violinist Balabhaskar and his family met with a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday. As per the latest updates from the scene, Balabhaskar's two-year-old daughter Tejaswi Bala lost her life as an aftermath of the incident. Balabhaskar, his wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun are now admitted to a private hospital.