 »   » రోడ్డు ప్రమాదానికి గురైన మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌.. కూతురు మరణం.. మృత్యువుతో భార్య పోరాటం!

    ప్రముఖ మలయాళ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ బాలభాస్కర్‌తోపాటు ఆయన కుటుంబం మంగళవారం ఉదయం కారు ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో బాలభాస్కర్ రెండేళ్ల కూతురు తేజస్వి బాలా మృత్యువాత పడ్డారు. బాలభాస్కర్ కుటుంబం వడుక్కుమ్ నాథన్ ఆలయాన్ని సందర్శించుకొని త్రిచూరు నుంచి తిరిగి వస్తుండగా తిరువనంతపురంలోని పల్లిపురం వద్ద ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది అని ఆయన సన్నిహితులు తెలిపారు. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే

    డ్రైవర్ అజాగ్రత్త వల్లే

    డ్రైవర్ అర్జున్ అజాగ్రత్త వల్లే ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. కారు వేగంతో ప్రయాణిస్తుండగా డ్రైవర్ నిద్రలోకి జారుకొన్నారు. డ్రైవర్ నిద్రమత్తులో తూలుతుంటే కారు రోడ్డుపైన చెట్టును ఢీకొట్టింది. ప్రమాదాన్ని గుర్తించిన హైవే పోలీసులు అప్రమత్తం అయ్యారు. వారిని వెంటనే సమీపంలో ఉన్న హాస్పిటల్‌కు తరలించారు అని పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.

    భార్య లక్ష్మీ పరిస్థితి విషమం

    ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన బాలభాస్కర్ భార్య లక్ష్మీ పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది. భాలభాస్కర్, లక్ష్మిని ప్రస్తుతం వెంటిలేటర్‌పైన ఉంచి చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారు. ప్రమాదంలో బాలభాస్కర్ వెన్నుముకకు తీవ్ర గాయమైంది. ఆయన ప్రాణాలు కాపాడటానికి వైద్యులు సర్జరీ నిర్వహించడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.

    సంతానం మొక్కు చెల్లించి

    బాలభాస్కర్, లక్ష్మీకి వివాహం జరిగి 15 ఏళ్లు దాటింది. సంతానం కలుగకపోవడంతో వడుక్కుమ్ నాథన్ ఆలయంలో మొక్కకొన్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత తేజస్విని బాలా పుట్టింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మొక్కు చెల్లించుకొని తిరిగి వస్తుండగా ఈ విషాదం జరిగింది.

    12 ఏళ్లకే మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్

    బాలభాస్కర్ మంచి వయోలనిస్ట్. సంగీత దర్శకుడిగా విమర్శల ప్రశంసలు అందుకొన్నారు. 12వ ఏటనే మాంగల్య పల్లక్కు అనే చిత్రానికి సంగీతం వహించారు. అతి పిన్న వయసులోనే మలయాళ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన సంగీత దర్శకుడిగా ఓ రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నాడు.

    English summary
    Renowned violinist Balabhaskar and his family met with a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday. As per the latest updates from the scene, Balabhaskar's two-year-old daughter Tejaswi Bala lost her life as an aftermath of the incident. Balabhaskar, his wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun are now admitted to a private hospital.
