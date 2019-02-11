గ్రామీ ఫంక్షన్లో కూతురుతో ఏఆర్ రెహ్మాన్.. ప్రియాంకా చోప్రా కామెంట్

మ్యూజిక్ మాంత్రికుడు ఏఆర్ రెహ్మన్ గ్రామీ 2019 అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారారు. అమెరికాలోని లాస్ ఏంజెలెస్లోని స్టాపుల్స్లో జరిగిన వేడుకలకు ఆయన తన కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో కలిసి హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పాలు పంచుకొన్న తర్వాత తన సన్నిహితులు, స్నేహితులు, కూతురు రహీమా రెహ్మన్తో కలిసి దిగిన ఫొటోను తన ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో పోస్టు చేశారు. తండ్రి రెహ్మన్, కూతురు రహీమా బ్లాక్ డ్రస్సులో కనువిందు చేశారు.
గ్రామీ అవార్డుల్లో ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారిన కొన్ని కార్యక్రమాలకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలను షేర్ చేయడం గమనార్హం. రెహ్మన్ తన కూతురితో కలిసి వేడుకలకు హాజరుకావడంపై బాలీవుడ్, హాలీవుడ్ నటి ప్రియాంకా చోప్రా స్పందించారు. గ్రామీ అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమంలో రహీమా కనిపించడం చూసి నాకు గర్వంగా ఉంది.
ఇదిలా ఉండగా, గ్రామీ 2019 అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమం పలు సంచలనాలకు వేదికైంది. గాయని కార్డీ బీ అరుదైన ఘనతను సాధించింది. ఇన్వాజన్ ఆఫ్ ప్రైవసీ ఆల్బమ్కు ఉత్తమ ర్యాప్ ఆల్బమ్ అవార్డు రావడం గమానార్హం. గ్రామీ అవార్డుల చరిత్రలోనే బెస్ట్ ర్యాప్ ఆల్బమ్ను గెలుచుకొన్న తొలి మహిళగా కార్డీ బీ చరిత్ర సృష్టించారు.
