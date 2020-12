2020లో రికార్డులు క్రియేట్ చేసిన పాటలివే: టాప్ -10లో మెగా హీరోలవే నాలుగు

English summary

The movie songs are commercial advertisement for a feature film which helps in conveying the audiences about the movie before the movie release. Here we have listed the most viewed Telugu movie videos and lyrical songs on Youtube. The list includes Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa, Pradeep's Neeli Neeli Aakasam and Nithiin's Whattey Beauty song.