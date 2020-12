అల వైకుంఠపురంలో మూవీ మరో అరుదైన రికార్డు.. సంతోషంలో పూజా హెగ్డే

English summary

Butta Bomma & RamulooRamulaa are the only two South Indian songs to break into YoutubeIndia's Top 10 Music Videos of 2020 Red heartMan dancing. Pooja Hegde tweets that Two out of 10! Face screaming in fear On such a huge and diverse platform that too! Pleading faceRed heart This is MASSIVE! Thank you to all the fans...you all have made this happen. You make EVERYTHING worth it. Red heartFolded hands Ever so thankful Red heart #Buttabomma #Ramulooramulaa YouTube