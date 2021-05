English summary

Popular Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia no more, dies at 93. In this tragic occasson, Smriti Z Irani, Hansal Mehta, Farhan Akhtar condolenced to popular music director. Smriti Z Irani tweeted that Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans.