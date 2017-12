English summary

Kamal Haasan‘s ex spouse Sarika is facing stressful times. Mumbai authorities to take back her rightful property – an opulent flat in Bhanu Apartments, Juhu, Mumbai, in a neighbourhood that is shared with the likes of Vivek Oberoi and Govinda. However, it is a Dr Vikram Thakkar that stands in her way, as her late mother apparently bequeathed the flat to him before passing. And extending a hand of support is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.