 »   » అబ్బాస్ అలీకి అవార్డా? బాహుబలికి ఆయన పనిచేయలేదు: నిర్మాత

Congrats to all the National Award winners specially the entire team of Assamese film #VillageRockstars for winning the best film !!

Congratulations to team of #Ghazi #Sankalp @RanaDaggubati @PVPCinema for winning the National Award for best film in Telugu !

Thanks to the Jury of #NationalAwards2018 for recognizing work of entire team @BaahubaliMovie 2 n awarding best film popular film, best action n best spl effects ! Congratulations to the entire team!!

English summary

It was announced that Abbas Ali Moghul won the National Award for Best Special Effects. However, Producer Shobu took to Twitter to reveal that he didn't work for Baahubali at all. He wrote, "Abbas Ali Moghul ?? He didn't work for BaahubaliMovie 1 or 2.. :)(sic)"