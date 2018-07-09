 »   » రాజ్ తరుణ్ ‘లవర్’.... అద్భుతం సాంగ్ మేకింగ్ వీడియో!

English summary

Watch Adbhutam song making video of the film Lover. The young actor Raj Tarun after witnessing the failures of his movies like 'Ranguala Ratnam' and 'Raju Gadu', has been coming up before the audience as a 'Lover' in the film titled as the same. Riddhi Kumar is the female lead in the film. The film script has been written and directed by Annish Krishna and the film has the tagline ‘One in everyone’. The movie is produced by Harshith Reddy and music is composed by Ankit Tiwari, Arko, Rishi Rich & Ajay Vas, Sai Karthik, Tanishk Bagchi. The film is all set to release on July 20th.