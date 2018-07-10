 »   » అఖిల్ మాజీ ప్రేయసి పెళ్లి ఫోటోలు వైరల్.. నమ్రతా, రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన హంగామా!

అక్కినేని నట వారసుడు అఖిల్ మాజీ ప్రేయసి శ్రేయా భూపాల్ పెళ్లి అనిరుధ్ రెడ్డితో ఘనంగా జరిగింది. అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి అపోలో హాస్పిటల్ అధినేత ప్రతాప్ రెడ్డి మనువడు అనే విషయం తెలిసిందే. శ్రేయా భూపాల్, అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి వివాహం ఇటీవల హైదరాబాద్లోని ఓ హోటల్లో ఘనంగా జరిపించారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ ఫోటోలు ఇంటర్నెట్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారాయి.
సంప్రదాయంగా శ్రీయా భూపాల్ పెళ్లి
ఏప్రిల్లో ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ తర్వాత ఇటీవల శ్రీయా, అనిందిత్ రెడ్డిడెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్ ఫ్రాన్స్లో జరిగింది. మళ్లీ సంప్రదాయ పద్ధతిలో హైదరాబాద్లో వీరి వివాహాన్ని అంగరంగ వైభవంగా నిర్వహించారు.
Shriya Bhupal Gets Married To Upasana's Cousin
పెళ్లికి నమ్రతా, రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన
శ్రీయాభూపాల్ వివాహానికి సూపర్స్టార్ మహేష్బాబు సతీమణి నమ్రతా శిరోద్కర్, మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్, ఆయన సతీమణి ఉపాసనతో పాటు పలువురు సినీ, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు హాజరయ్యారు.
రాశీఖన్నా, ప్రగ్యా జైస్వాల్ సందడి
ఫ్యాషన్ డిజైనర్గా పేరు పొందిన శ్రీయా భూపాల్ వివాహంలో టాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలు సందడి చేశారు. సందడి చేసిన వారిలో రాశీఖాన్నా, ప్రగ్యా జైస్వాల్ తదితరులు ఉన్నారు.
నమ్రతా ఎంజాయ్
ప్రిన్స్ మహేష్ సతీమణికి జీవికే కుటుంబంతో మంచి అనుబంధం ఉంది. పెళ్లిలో వారి ఫ్యామిలీ సభ్యులతో కలిసిపోయి పెళ్లిని బాగా ఎంజాయ్ చేశారు.
సంగీత్ పార్టీలో నమ్రతా
సంగీత్ పార్టీలో అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి, శ్రీయాలతో కలిసి నమ్రతా శిరోద్కర్.
ఫ్యామిలీతో ఉపాసన
శ్రీయా, అనిందిత్ రెడ్డి వివాహం సందర్భంగా తన కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న రాంచరణ్ వైఫ్ ఉపాసన కామినేని.
Telugu actor, Akhil Akkineni’s ex-fiance, Shriya Bhupal exchanged marriage vows with Apollo chairman, Pratap reddy’s grandson, Anindith Reddy in a traditional marriage. Earlier this year, the couple had a fairytale wedding in France. The couple got engaged in April and after a France wedding, they tied the knot recently in a traditional marriage at a plush hotel in Hyderabad.
