 »   » అఖిల్ మాజీ ప్రేయసి పెళ్లి ఫోటోలు వైరల్.. నమ్రతా, రాంచరణ్, ఉపాసన హంగామా!

English summary

Telugu actor, Akhil Akkineni’s ex-fiance, Shriya Bhupal exchanged marriage vows with Apollo chairman, Pratap reddy’s grandson, Anindith Reddy in a traditional marriage. Earlier this year, the couple had a fairytale wedding in France. The couple got engaged in April and after a France wedding, they tied the knot recently in a traditional marriage at a plush hotel in Hyderabad.