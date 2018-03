 »   » ‘సైరా’ షూటింగ్: హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చిన అమితాబ్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ఇలా ఉండబోతోంది...(ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Amitabh Bachchan has headed out to Hyderabad to shoot for Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. As Big B reveals in his blog entry for March 27, he has been roped in for a guest appearance in the biopic based on the late freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He also shared a picture from the first look test of the film and it looks mightily similar to his other project Shoebite’s look.