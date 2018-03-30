English summary

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad and is busy shooting for Chiranjeevi's 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Big B is filming a cameo for the south superstar and keeping us updated with his work schedule on social media. Sharing photos from the sets of the much awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Mr Bachchan wrote: "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu." Big B flew out to Hyderabad earlier this week, just in time for Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan's birthday, who is producing the film. Ram Charan announced that Big B was to make his debut on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Thursday.