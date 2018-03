English summary

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently went to Hyderabad to join the sets of upcoming multilingual period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has Megastar Chiranjeevi playing the titular role. Amitabh has tweeted a picture from the look tests he did for the big budget movie. In Telugu, Big B praised his co-star, expressing his happiness about getting to share screen space with Chiranjeevi.