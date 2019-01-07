తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » వాట్ ఎ డిజాస్టర్, క్షమాపణ చెబుతున్నా... ఆసక్తి రేకెత్తిస్తున్న అనసూయ కామెంట్!

వాట్ ఎ డిజాస్టర్, క్షమాపణ చెబుతున్నా... ఆసక్తి రేకెత్తిస్తున్న అనసూయ కామెంట్!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rangasthalam Movie : Anasuya Bharadwaj Thanks Rangasthalam Movie Team | Filmibeat Telugu

    రామ్ చరణ్ హీరోగా సుకుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో 2018లో వచ్చిన బిగ్గెస్ట్ హిట్ 'రంగస్థలం'. ఈ సినిమా రామ్ చరణ్, సుకుమార్‌కు ఎంత గుర్తింపు తెచ్చిందో.... ఇందులో రంగమ్మత్తగా నటించిన అనసూయకు అదే స్థాయిలో పేరు తెచ్చింది. ఈ మూవీ విడుదలైన తర్వాతి నుంచి ఆమె రంగమ్మత్తగా పాపులర్ అయ్యారు.

    'రంగస్థలం'లో అద్భుతమైన పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చినందుకుగాను 'జీ సినిమా అవార్డ్స్ 2018' వేడుకలో అనసూయ అవార్డు సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని తన సోషల్ మీడియా పేజీ ద్వారా వెల్లడిస్తూ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

    అనసూయ అందుకున్న ఫస్ట్ అవార్డ్

    అనసూయ అందుకున్న ఫస్ట్ అవార్డ్

    రంగమ్మత్త పాత్రకుగాను జీ అవార్డ్స్ వారి నుంచి తొలి అవార్డ్ అందుకున్నాను. నన్ను ఈ అవార్డుకు ఎంపిక చేసిన వారికి ధన్యవాదములు అంటూ తన మనసులోని ఆనందాన్ని అనసూయ అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నారు.

    వాట్ ఎ డిజాస్టర్... క్షమాపణలు చెబుతున్నాను

    అవార్డు గెచిన ఆనందంలో సరిగా మాట్లాడలేక పోయాను. నా విన్నింగ్ స్పీచ్ పెద్ద డిజాస్టర్‌గా మిగిలిపోయింది. నా చిట్టిబాబు, మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్, రత్నవేలు సర్, డిఎస్పీ, నా భర్త, అమ్మానాన్న, సిస్టర్స్, నా బేబీస్, రంగస్థలం సినిమాకు పని చేసిన సిబ్బందికి థాంక్స్ చెప్పడం మరిచిపోయాను. మీరంతా నా క్షమాపణలను అంగీకరించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.... అని అనసూయ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    అనసూయకు అభినందనల వెల్లువ

    అనసూయకు అభినందనల వెల్లువ

    కాగా... ఈ అవార్డ్ అందుకున్నందుకుగాను అనసూయకు అభిమానుల నుంచి అభినందనలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి అవార్డులు మరెన్నో అందుకోవాలని, మరెన్నో మంచి పాత్రలు చేయాలని కోరుకుంటూ ఆమెను విష్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    రాంచరణ్ ఎప్పటికీ నా చిట్టిబాబే.. ఈ రూమర్ ఎక్కడి నుంచి వచ్చింది.. అనసూయ!

    అనసూయ సినిమాలు

    అనసూయ సినిమాలు

    అనసూయ నటించిన ఇతర సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే వైఎస్ఆర్ బయోపిక్ ‘యాత్ర' త్వరలో విడుదల కాబోతోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆమె జర్నలిస్టు పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇక అనసూయ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ‘కథనం' ప్రస్తుతం చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది.

    English summary
    Anasuya Bharadwaj received Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018 for her role in Rangasthalam. Anusuya Bharadwaj took to her FB to thank everyone. She wrote, “Thank you zee_telugu #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2018 #MyFirst for #Rangammatta 🥰 And time and again I prove what a disaster I am at winning speeches‍♀.. I forgot to thank my #Chittibabu#MythriMovieMakers #RandySir #DSP My Husband.. my Mum.. Dad.. Sisters.. my Babies.. and my Staff specially for all that #Rangammatta is today and always..accept my apologies.. I love y’all.. Thanks is a very short thing to say.. #ThankyouEveryone.”
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue