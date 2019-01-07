 »   » వాట్ ఎ డిజాస్టర్, క్షమాపణ చెబుతున్నా... ఆసక్తి రేకెత్తిస్తున్న అనసూయ కామెంట్!

English summary

Anasuya Bharadwaj received Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018 for her role in Rangasthalam. Anusuya Bharadwaj took to her FB to thank everyone. She wrote, “Thank you zee_telugu #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2018 #MyFirst for #Rangammatta 🥰 And time and again I prove what a disaster I am at winning speeches‍♀.. I forgot to thank my #Chittibabu#MythriMovieMakers #RandySir #DSP My Husband.. my Mum.. Dad.. Sisters.. my Babies.. and my Staff specially for all that #Rangammatta is today and always..accept my apologies.. I love y’all.. Thanks is a very short thing to say.. #ThankyouEveryone.”