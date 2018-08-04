తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఆంటిలా మారిన నాగార్జున హీరోయిన్.. మళ్లీ బాలీవుడ్ ప్రయత్నాలు..

ఆంటిలా మారిన నాగార్జున హీరోయిన్.. మళ్లీ బాలీవుడ్ ప్రయత్నాలు..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    90 దశకంలో బాలీవుడ్ తెరపైన తన అందాలతో ఆకట్టుకొన్న ఆయేషా జుల్కా పెళ్లి తర్వాత సినీ పరిశ్రమకు దూరమైంది. అమీర్‌ఖాన్‌తో కలిసి పహ్లా నషా.. పహ్లా ఖుమార్ అంటూ జో జీతా వహీ సికందర్‌లో గ్లామర్‌తో యువతను పిచ్చెక్కించింది. 2010లో చివరిసారిగా అదా అనే చిత్రంతో కనిపించింది. ఈ అందాల తార ఇప్పడు వయసుపై బడి వెలవెలపోయింది. ఇటీవల మళ్లీ సినీ రంగంలోకి వచ్చిన ఈమెను చూసి చాలా మంది షాక్ అయ్యారు.

    నేటి సిద్దార్థలో నాగార్జున సరసన

    నేటి సిద్దార్థలో నాగార్జున సరసన

    అయేషా జుల్కా తెలుగు వారికి కూడా సుపరిచితులు. నాగార్జునతో కలిసి నేటి సిద్ధార్థలో నటించింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో బసంతి పాత్రలో మెరిసింది. శోభనతో కలిసి నటించింది. ఆ తర్వాత జై చిత్రంలో కూడా మంచి పాత్రను పోషించింది.

    అందవిహీనంగా మారిన

    అందవిహీనంగా మారిన

    ప్రస్తుతం ఆయేషా జుల్కా ఓ షార్ట్ ఫిలింలో నటిస్తున్నది. ఆమెను చూసిన వారంతా అప్పటి అందం ఏమైపోయింది అంటూ కంగుతిన్నారు. అచ్చం అంటీల కనిపించి ఒకప్పటి అభిమానులను షాక్ గురిచేశారు.

    మళ్లీ బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి

    మళ్లీ బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి

    ప్రస్తుతం మళ్లీ బాలీవుడ్‌లో క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్టుగా స్థిరపడేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. అనిల్ శర్మ రూపొందించే జీనియస్ చిత్రంలో నటించనున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అనిల్ శర్మ కుమారుడు ఉత్కర్ష్ శర్మ హీరోగా పరిచయం అవుతున్నారు.

    జీనియస్ సినిమాలో

    జీనియస్ సినిమాలో

    సినిమాల్లో మళ్లీ పనిచేయాలన్న బలమైన కోరిక నాలో లేదు. కానీ అనిల్ శర్మ కోరిక మేరకు జీనియస్ మళ్లీ నటించాను. ఇండిపెండెంట్ మహిళ పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నాను. నా పాత్ర చాలా ఆసక్తికరంగా ఉంటుంది. తల్లి, కూతురు మధ్య రిలేషన్ ఆధారంగా కథ నడుస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో నవాజుద్దీన్ సిద్ధికీ, మిథున్ చక్రవర్తి నటిస్తున్నారు. ఆగస్టు 24న ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar fame Ayesha Jhulka was once upon a time star heroine. Later her films failed to draw the audience to the theatres and she eventually disappeared from Bollywood. The actress was last seen in the 2010 film, Ada. Recently Ayesha was clicked at the screening of a short film, and she looks drastically different.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue