English summary

Sri Ranjith Movies today announced that this Saturday which is the 6th of February FCUK (Father Chitti Uma Karthik) movie Barasala Function will be held. The announcement is creating lot of intrigue as to what is Barasala Function will be. Finally Telugu audiences may get to see the first visuals of the much awaited FCUK (Father Chitti Uma Karthik)movie as A poster was released today