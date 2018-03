 »   » మహేష్ బాబు ‘భరత్ అనే నేను’ టీజర్ వరల్డ్ రికార్డ్

English summary

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be playing the role of a CM for the first time in his career in the upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu which is being termed as a bold move by fans and industry insiders. Directed by Siva Koratala, The teaser titled Vision of Bharat crossed more than 14 million views, the newly released sneak peek into the film is also garnering tremendous likes with at present 655K likes.