 »   »  దీపికను కుక్క ఫోటోతో పోల్చిన చెల్లి, రివేంజ్ తీర్చుకున్న హాట్ బ్యూటీ!

English summary

Admit it or not, but those with siblings will definitely agree that there comes a time when the other one never fails to pull your leg in public. Something similar recently happened with Deepika Padukone! The Padukone sisters were competing to prove who is the biggest bully out of the two. It all began when Deepika's sister Anisha posted a hilarious meme and tagged Deepika in it to let the world know that the 'Padmaavat' actress is as innocent as she looks. What happened next will leave you completely in splits. Recently when Deepika and Anisha had appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'Vogue BFF' when the latter had introduced Deepika by saying, "Here's presenting the most annoying and irritating sibling in the world - Deepika Padukone."