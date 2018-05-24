 »   »  దీపికను కుక్క ఫోటోతో పోల్చిన చెల్లి, రివేంజ్ తీర్చుకున్న హాట్ బ్యూటీ!

దీపికను కుక్క ఫోటోతో పోల్చిన చెల్లి, రివేంజ్ తీర్చుకున్న హాట్ బ్యూటీ!

హీరోయిన్ దీపిక పదుకోన్ గురించి ఆమె సోదరి అనిషా పదుకోన్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో చేసిన పోస్టు వైరల్ అయింది. తన సోదరిని కుక్క ఫోటోలతో పోలుస్తూ ఫన్నీ కామెంట్స్ చేశారు. అయితే తన చెల్లి చేసిన పనికి ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గకుండా రివేంజ్ తీర్చుకుంది దీపిక. బయట అందరి ముందు నవ్వులు చిందించుకుంటూ ఉండే ఈ సెలబ్రిటీ సిస్టర్స్ మధ్య ఇంట్లో ఏ స్థాయిలో టామ్ అండ్ జెర్రీ ఫైట్ ఉంటుందో తాజాగా వారు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా చేసిన పోస్టులను బట్టి అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు.

ఇంట్లో ఇలా, బయట ఇలా...

కోపంగా ఉన్న, కూల్‌గా ఉన్న కుక్క ఫోటోలను పోస్టు చేసిన అనీషా..... ఇంట్లో ఉన్నపుడు తన సోదరి ఇలా కోపంగా ఉంటుందని, బయట ఉన్నపుడు అలా కూల్‌గా ఉంటుంది అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

సోదరిపై కూడా జోకులు పేల్చిన దీపిక

దీపిక కూడా ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గకుండా తన సోదరి మీద జోకులు పేల్చింది. అమ్మ నిన్ను ప్లేట్‌లో ఉన్నది కంప్లీట్ చేయమని అడిగితే నువ్వు ఇలా చేస్తావు అంటూ ఓ ఫోటో పోస్టు చేసింది.

ఇటీవల టీవీ షోలో...

ఇటీవల నేహా ధూపియా ఛాట్ షో వోగ్ బిఎఫ్ఎఫ్‌లో తన సోదరి అనిషాను దీపిక పరిచయం చేస్తూ.... ఈ ప్రపంచంలో అందరి కన్నా నన్ను చాలా చిరాకు పెట్టే, బాధించే నా ముద్దుల చెల్లి అంటూ వ్యాఖ్యానించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

ఇద్దరికీ ఒకరంటే ఒకరికి ఎంత ప్రేమో

దీపిక, అనిషా తరచూ టామ్ అండ్ జెర్రీల్లా పోట్లాడుకుంటున్నప్పటికీ ఇద్దరికీ ఒకరంటే ఒకరికి ఎంతో ప్రేమ. షూటింగుల నిమిత్తం ఎప్పుడూ ఇంటికి దూరంగా ఉంటే దీపిక ఆ సమయంలో తన సోదరిని చాలా మిస్సవుతున్నట్లు ఉంటుందని ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో వెల్లడించారు.

దీపికా పదుకొనే

English summary
Admit it or not, but those with siblings will definitely agree that there comes a time when the other one never fails to pull your leg in public. Something similar recently happened with Deepika Padukone! The Padukone sisters were competing to prove who is the biggest bully out of the two. It all began when Deepika's sister Anisha posted a hilarious meme and tagged Deepika in it to let the world know that the 'Padmaavat' actress is as innocent as she looks. What happened next will leave you completely in splits. Recently when Deepika and Anisha had appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'Vogue BFF' when the latter had introduced Deepika by saying, "Here's presenting the most annoying and irritating sibling in the world - Deepika Padukone."
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
