కల్యాణి వస్తే కాళ్లు మొక్కుతా.. ఆమె అంటే పిచ్చి.. భార్యను గుర్తుచేసుకొని సూర్య కిరణ్ కంటతడి

Director Surya Kiran eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 after first week. After Elimination, Surya Kiran spoke to media and revealed his struggles and failures and separation with Kayani. He said, After failure, He should have committed suicide 300 times. He broke down think about kalyani and expressed deep love on her.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:30 [IST]