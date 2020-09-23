తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      కల్యాణి వస్తే కాళ్లు మొక్కుతా.. ఆమె అంటే పిచ్చి.. భార్యను గుర్తుచేసుకొని సూర్య కిరణ్ కంటతడి

      By
      |

      బిగ్‌బాస్‌ తెలుగు సీజన్ 4 కంటెస్టెంట్ సూర్య కిరణ్‌కు కొత్తగా పరిచయం అక్కర్లేదు. ఎందుకంటే తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమలో సత్యం లాంటి బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ సినిమాలను అందించారు. ప్రముఖ డైరెక్టర్‌గా తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు సుపరిచితులే. తాజాగా బిగ్‌బాస్ హౌస్ నుంచి ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన తొలి కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా నిలిచారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటిలో.. తన సొంత ఇంటిలో జరిగిన విషయాలను, సంఘటనలను మీడియాతో పంచుకొంటూ..

      శివ బాలాజీ, కౌశల్, రాహుల్ గ్రేట్

      శివ బాలాజీ, కౌశల్, రాహుల్ గ్రేట్

      ఇక బిగ్‌బాస్ గురించి మాట్లాడుతూ.. అక్కడ టైమ్ ఎంతవుతుందో తెలియదు. బయట ఏం జరుగుతందో తెలియదు. రెండు రోజులు నాకు ఎన్నో వారాలు గడిచినట్టు ఉంది. నాకు ఒక్కవారం ఏడాదిలా గడిచిపోయింది. బిగ్‌బాస్‌లో పూర్తి సమయాన్ని గడిపిన శివబాలాజీ, కౌశల్ మండా, రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్‌కు హ్యాట్సాప్‌ అని సూర్య కిరణ్ అన్నారు.

      నిజాయితీగా ఆడటం లేదు.. అంతా డ్రామానే

      నిజాయితీగా ఆడటం లేదు.. అంతా డ్రామానే

      బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు సీజన్ 4లో ఇంటి సభ్యుల మధ్య డ్రామాలు ఎక్కువ. నిజాయితీగా ఎవరూ ఆడటం లేదు. ఇంట్లో నాన్‌వెజ్ అయినా, ఫుడ్ అయినా పరిమితమే అనే విషయం ముందే తెలుసు. అయినా ఇంటి సభ్యలు ఫుడ్‌ను చూడగానే ఓవరాక్షన్ చేస్తుండటం నాకు నచ్చడం లేదు. బిగ్‌బాస్ హౌస్‌లో ఉంటే ఇంటి సభ్యులు గుర్తుకు రాలేదు. నా గురించి ఫ్యామిలీ పెద్దగా పట్టించుకోరు అని సూర్య కిరణ్ తెలిపారు.

      More BIGG BOSS TELUGU 4 News

      English summary
      Director Surya Kiran eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 after first week. After Elimination, Surya Kiran spoke to media and revealed his struggles and failures and separation with Kayani. He said, After failure, He should have committed suicide 300 times. He broke down think about kalyani and expressed deep love on her.
      Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 23, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X