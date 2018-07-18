తెలుగు
ఎస్వీ కృష్ణారెడ్డి చేతుల మీదుగా ఉత్తర ఫస్ట్ సాంగ్

Posted By:
    లైవ్ ఇన్ సి క్రియేషన్స్ , గంగోత్రి ఆర్ట్ క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై ఎస్ఆర్ తిరుపతి దర్శకత్వంలో శ్రీరామ్, కారుణ్య కాథరిన్ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా ఉత్తర చిత్రం రూపొందించబడుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అజయ్ ఘోష్ ముఖ్య పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తారు. ఎస్ఆర్ తిరుపతి, శ్రీపతి గంగాదాస్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన తొలిపాట, మోషన్ పోస్టర్‌ను ప్రముఖ దర్శకులు ఎస్వీ కృష్ణారెడ్డి విడుదల చేశారు.

    ఉత్తర చిత్రంలోని ఓ చూపే పాటను ఎస్వీ కృష్ణారెడ్డి చేతుల మీదుగా చిత్ర యూనిట్ విడుదల చేసింది. అనంతరం కృష్ణారెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఉత్తర సినిమాలోని ఈ పాట చాల బాగుంది. హీరో హీరోయిన్ శ్రీరామ్, కారుణ్య కాథరిన్ ఇద్దరు చాలా బాగున్నారు. పాట చిత్రీకరణ, లొకేషన్స్ చాలా బాగున్నాయి. ఈ సినిమా విజయవంతం కావాలి" అని కోరుకుంటున్నాను అని అన్నారు.

    దర్శక, నిర్మాతలు మాట్లాడుతూ "మా సినిమాలోని మొదటి పాటను ఎస్వీ కృష్ణారెడ్డి విడుదల చేయడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. కొత్తవాళ్ళమైనా మమ్మల్ని ప్రోత్సహిస్తున్న దర్శకులు ఎస్వీ కృష్ణారెడ్డికి మా కృతఙ్ఞతలు. త్వరలో షూటింగ్ పూర్తిచేసుకుని ఆడియో విడుదల చేస్తాం" అని తెలిపారు.

    నటీనటులు : శ్రీరామ్, కారుణ్య కాథరిన్, అజయ్ ఘోష్
    సంగీతం : సురేష్ బొబ్బిలి
    కథ, దర్శకుడు : ఎస్ ఆర్ తిరుపతి
    నిర్మాత : ఎస్ ఆర్ తిరుపతి, శ్రీపతి గంగాదాస్
    బ్యానర్ : లైవ్ ఇన్ సి క్రియేషన్స్, గంగోత్రి ఆర్ట్ క్రియేషన్స్

    English summary
    Uttara movie is getting ready under the banner of Live in C, Gangotri Art Creations. SR Tirupati is the director, Sri Ram, Karunya Catherine are the lead pair. This movies song released by popular Director SV Krishna Reddy.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
