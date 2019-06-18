తెలుగు
    శర్వానంద్ భుజంలో తీవ్రగాయం.. 8 గంటల సర్జరీ సక్సెస్.. డాక్డర్ గుర‌వారెడ్డి వెల్లడి

    థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లో 96 మూవీ షూటింగ్‌లో యువ హీరో శర్వానంద్ తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సినిమా చిత్రీకరణలో భాగంగా స్కై డైవింగ్ కోసం శిక్షణ తీసుకొంటున్న సమయంలో ప్రమాదానికి గురయ్యారు. దాంతో భుజానికి, కాలికి తీవ్రంగా గాయాలయ్యాయి. బ్యాంకాక్‌లో ప్రథమ చికిత్స జరిపించి, ఆ తర్వాత హైదరాబాద్‌కు తరలించారు. ఆయనకు సోమవారం (జూన్ 17) రోజున సన్‌షైన్ ఎండీ గురువారెడ్డి ఆధ్వర్యంలో సుదీర్ఘంగా సర్జరీ జరిగింది.

    శర్వానంద్ సర్జరీపై డాక్టర్ గురువారెడ్డి మాట్లాడుతూ.. శ‌ర్వానంద్‌తో నాకు 15 ఏళ్లుగా మంచి అనుబంధం ఉంది. మా కుటుంబ స‌భ్యుడిగా భావిస్తుంటాను. దుర‌దృష్ట‌వ‌శాత్తు థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లో జ‌రిగిన ప్ర‌మాదంలో త‌న షోల్డ‌ర్ బోన్ ఫ్రాక్చ‌ర్ అయ్యింది. ఆ ఫ్రాక్చ‌ర్ ఐదారు ముక్క‌లుగా అయ్యింది. మా హాస్పిట‌ల్‌లో చేరగానే సంబంధింత ప‌రీక్ష‌లు చేశాం. సోమ‌వారం వైద్య బృందం క‌మ‌లాక‌ర్‌, సుబ్ర‌మ‌ణ్యం, చంద్ర‌శేఖ‌ర్‌, ప్లాస్టిక్ స‌ర్జ‌న్ భ‌వానీ ప్ర‌సాద్‌, ఎన‌స్త‌టీషియా గిరిధ‌ర్ స‌హా నా ఆధ్వ‌ర్యంలో ఐదు గంట‌ల పాటు శ‌స్త్ర చికిత్స, అనంతరం మూడున్నర గంటలు అబ్జర్వేషన్‌లో పెట్టాం. బోన్ ఫ్రాక్చ‌ర్ ఐదారు ముక్క‌లుగా ఉండ‌టం వ‌ల్ల చాలా టైం ప‌ట్టింది. అయితే ఆప‌రేష‌న్ స‌క్సెస్‌ను ఫుల్‌గా పూర్తి చేశాం అని తెలిపారు.

    Dr. Guruva Reddy on Sharwanand Shoulder surgery

    కుడి భుజం కాబ‌ట్టి స్టిఫ్‌గా ఉంటుంది. మామూలు స్థితికి చేరుకోవడానికి కొంత స‌మ‌యం ప‌డుతుంది. రెండు నెల‌ల పాటు ఫిజియోథెర‌పీ చికిత్సను అందిస్తాం. ఇది కాకుండా కాలిలో ఓ చిన్న ఫ్రాక్చ‌ర్ ఉంది. దీని గురించి పెద్ద‌గా కంగారు ప‌డాల్సిన ప‌నిలేదు. ఈరోజు ఐసీయూ నుంచి రూమ్‌కు షిఫ్ట్ చేశాం. రెండు రోజుల్లో డిశ్చార్జ్ కూడా చేస్తున్నాం. ఈ రెండు గాయాలు త‌ప్ప‌.. మ‌రే స‌మ‌స్య‌లు లేవు. శర్వానంద్ త్వ‌ర‌గానే కోలుకుంటారు అని గురువారెడ్డి అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Hero Sharwanand underwent a successful shoulder surgery yesterday and on Tuesday morning he is shifted from ICU to a room. Speaking to the media on it Managing Director of Sunshine Hospitals, Dr. Guruva Reddy said, “I know Sharwa for the last 15 years and he is a family member. In an unfortunate incident he sustained a shoulder injury while training in skydiving. The surgery to the shoulder bone was held for four hours. Then the plastic surgery took around five hours followed by an observation for three and half hours. As the injury was complicated, the surgery took time.”
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
