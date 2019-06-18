English summary

Hero Sharwanand underwent a successful shoulder surgery yesterday and on Tuesday morning he is shifted from ICU to a room. Speaking to the media on it Managing Director of Sunshine Hospitals, Dr. Guruva Reddy said, “I know Sharwa for the last 15 years and he is a family member. In an unfortunate incident he sustained a shoulder injury while training in skydiving. The surgery to the shoulder bone was held for four hours. Then the plastic surgery took around five hours followed by an observation for three and half hours. As the injury was complicated, the surgery took time.”