ట్రెండ్ సెట్ చేసిన లవకుశ సినిమా నాగరాజు ఇక లేరు

English summary

A series of deaths in the film industry has come as a shock to everyone. Senior actor Anaparthi Nagraj passed away on Monday. Lavakusha is one of the films that have left an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry. The film was released in 1963 and starred NTR, Anjali Devi Ramudu and Sita. However, Anaparthi Nagraj played the role of Lavudi in the movie Lavakusha.