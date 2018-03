 »   » రంగస్థలం: ఈ 5 కారణాలే సినిమాను ఓ రేంజికి తీసుకెళ్లాయి!

English summary

Ram Charan and Samantha starrer, Sukumar's directorial ' Rangasthalam', is released Today. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, lyrics by Chandrabose, DOP by Rathnavelu and also starring Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles, the Telugu film is set in the 1980s in a fictional village called 'Rangasthalam'.