ప్రముఖ నటి, దర్శకురాలు, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ సతీమణి విజయ నిర్మల మరణం తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమను విషాదంలో ముంచివేసింది. విజయ నిర్మల మృతి పట్ల మహేష్ బాబు భార్య నమ్రత ఎమోషనల్గా స్పందించారు. ఆమెతో తన బంధం ఎలాంటిదో సోషల్ మీడియా పోస్ట్ ద్వారా వెల్లడించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.
'నాకు చాలా ముఖ్యమైన వ్యక్తుల్లో విజయ నిర్మల గారు ఒకరు. మా పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఆమె నాకు పరిచయం అయ్యారు. 14 సంవత్సరాలుగా మా ప్రయాణం కొనసాగుతోంది. మమ్మల్ని ఎంతో ప్రేమించారు. ఆమె ఒక శక్తివంతమైన మహిళ, దైర్యశాలి, ఫన్ అండ్ లవింగ్ పర్సన్. తన అభిరుచుల విషయంలో ఎప్పుడూ కాంప్రమైజ్ కాలేదు. ఎంతో విజన్ ఉన్న వ్యక్తి.' అంటూ నమ్రత చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.
'ఆమె తన కుటుంబానికి, ప్రేమించిన వారికి పిల్లర్లా నిలిచారు. విజయ నిర్మలగారి మరణం తీరని లోటు. వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ఆమె మా మనసుల్లో ఎప్పుడూ గుర్తుండి పోతారు' అని నమ్రత తన ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.
కాగా... విజయ నిర్మల అంత్యక్రియలు శుక్రవారం మధ్యాహ్నం చిలుకూరులోని వారి పాం హౌస్ విజయకృష్ణ గార్డెన్స్లో ముగిశాయి. నానక్రాంగూడలోని వారి నివాసం నుంచి పూలరథంలో అభిమానులు వెంటరాగా అశృనయనాల మధ్య చిలుకూరు వరకు అంతిమయాత్ర సాగింది. విజయ నిర్మల తనయుడు నరేష్ చేతులు మీదుగా దహన సంస్కరాలు నిర్వహించారు.
తన 7వ ఏటనే బాలనటిగా నటప్రస్థానం మొదలు పెట్టిన విజయ నిర్మల అప్పట్లో స్టార్ హీరోయిన్గా రాణించడంతో పాటు... దర్శకురాలిగా 44 చిత్రాలు చేసి అత్యధిక చిత్రాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన మహిళా డైరెక్టర్గా గిన్నిస్ బుక్ ఆఫ్ వరల్డ్ రికార్డ్స్లో స్థానం సంపాదించుకున్నారు.
"For me, she was a woman of substance... A woman I travelled with for 14 years of my married life... She was a warm, loving and caring soul... She was strong, brave, fun-loving and full of life! Her zest for life was uncompromised... She was a visionary and truly ahead of her time in her thoughts and deeds... This was Vijaya Nirmala garu for me! She was a pillar of strength for her family and her loved ones... Today I wish her a beautiful journey ahead and send her all the love and light I possibly can... You will be terribly missed, Vijaya Nirmala garu. It's truly unimaginable to know that I will never see you again. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru," Namrata Shirodkar tweeted.\
